Forecasters ease ice estimates, but say storm could still be bad Saturday

The ice storm headed for the Kansas City area this weekend might create a little less ice than had been predicted earlier, weather forecasters said Friday morning, but it still could be dangerous.
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for the Kansas City area, starting Friday morning and continuing through Sunday evening.
Meteorologists this week have called the coming winter storm “potentially crippling” with up to three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulating in some parts of the Kansas City region through several rounds of prolonged freezing rain.
Forecasters said the storm will develop slowly through Friday, with rain and drizzle drifting north across Missouri into Kansas City. After noon, the area can expect to see rain and a light glaze of ice, possibly affecting evening commuters.
A tenth of an inch of ice could develop Friday night. More freezing rain and ice is expected Saturday.
On Friday morning, forecasters began to back off on estimates of total ice accumulation.
Kansas City may see a quarter or half inch of ice, forecasts said, or as little as a tenth of an inch. Some areas to the south may see more — as much as three-quarters of an inch.
Still, many area schools closed Friday amid a statewide mobilization in response to the coming ice storm. Hundreds of highway work crews and the National Guard have made ready for a storm that could make for hazardous road conditions and power outages.
In Kansas City, the heaviest ice accumulations are expected to form Saturday night into Sunday, when conditions should improve, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Local and state officials have urged residents to stay off the roads as much as possible.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments