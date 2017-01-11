Brownback wants $378 million tax increase to fix Kansas’ budget woes

Gov. Sam Brownback wants to double the tax on alcohol and increase the tax on cigarettes by a dollar to help fill a budget shortfall.
The governor also proposes to liquidate a long-term investment fund and sell off the state’s future proceeds from a settlement with tobacco companies to get cash now as the state faces a projected shortfall of more than $900 million for the next 18 months.
And he plans to sweep $596.8 million from the state’s highway fund over two and a half years. Brownback has repeatedly transferred money from the highway fund in recent years, which has forced the Kansas Department of Transportation to cancel and delay projects.
Brownback’s budget director, Shawn Sullivan, said that KDOT would not begin any new highway expansion projects under this plan, but the agency would continue to perform maintenance work.
Sullivan unveiled the governor’s tax and budget proposals to lawmakers Wednesday morning. At one point he joked that the budget could be called “the lobbyist job protection act,” anticipating the fight that will take place over the governor’s proposals.
Sullivan emphasized that officials worked “laboriously” to present Wednesday morning’s plan. And he pushed back on talk from lawmakers that Brownback was passing the difficult part of the budget work on to legislators.
“If that were the case, he would have come to you with a proposal like this,” he said, referring to a scenario that outlined across the board budget cuts. “This would have been the easiest thing for him to propose.”
Instead, Brownback’s plan includes a combination of tax increases, fund sweeps and other budget maneuvers.
The governor wants to increase taxes by $377.7 million over two years.
That includes doubling the tax on liquor in July from 8 percent to 16 percent, which would bring in about $107 million over two years, and increasing the tax on cigarettes from $1.29 a pack to $2.29 to bring in an additional $88.5 million over two years.
The governor would also double the tax rate on other tobacco products from 10 percent to 20 percent for an additional $14 million over two years.
Brownback would also freeze income tax rates for Kansans in the bottom tax bracket at 2.7 percent. These Kansans were scheduled to see their rate cut to 2.6 percent in 2018. Freezing the tax rate at its current level will save $20.9 million over two years.
Brownback offered a small change to his signature tax policy, an income tax exemption for business owners, which many lawmakers want to repeal.
The governor would preserve the exemption for limited liability companies, S corporations and other closely held businesses, but he proposes taxing rents and royalties, which are now exempt under the law.
This is projected to bring in $40 million a year in revenue. Repealing the exemption in its entirety, as many lawmakers want, would bring in $250 million.
“I think the tax proposals are going to fall short of what we need,” said Rep. Steve Johnson, a Republican from central Kansas and the House Tax chairman, promising that his committee would look at the issue more deeply.
Brownback also proposed increasing the annual filing fee for for-profit entities from $40 to $200, which would bring in about $33.6 million a year. Business owners would pay the fee regardless of size.
Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, a Kansas City, Kan., Democrat, said the governor had inadvertently made the case for more comprehensive tax reform with his budget proposals.
“I don’t think that’s what he intended, but I think he did,” Wolfe Moore said. “I mean, the damage something like this (the governor’s budget) would do is absolutely incredible.”
The governor’s most controversial proposal is likely to be his plan to sell future proceeds from a legal settlement with the tobacco companies.
The state now receives an approximately $60 million annual payment from the settlement. Under Brownback’s plan the state would forgo that payment for the next 30 years in exchange for cash now.
The governor’s administration estimates that the state could get $530 million over two years by selling off the rights to the proceeds.
Rep. Troy Waymaster, a Bunker Hill Republican and the House budget chairman, called the 30-year commitment “way too long” and said the proposal would cause “a lot of angst” among lawmakers.
“I really don’t think that’s going to gain any traction,” Waymaster said. “The governor’s proposals are a baseline. Obviously, that’s what he thinks he would like to do to move forward. The Legislature may have different avenues that we’re going to be taking. That may be one of them where we’re not going to feel too warm about liquidating the fund.”
Brownback’s office has floated the idea before, prompting backlash because the money is currently committed to funding children’s programs, such as Early Head Start. The governor’s budget proposal would fund these programs through the general fund through 2019.
Annie McKay, the president of Kansas Action for Children, a group that advocates for programs that benefit children, said even if the state pays for the programs through 2019, selling off the settlement will have a long-lasting impact.
“You’re getting a lump sum payment. It might make you whole for ’18 and ’19, but then you’re going to have that gap again there and beyond,” McKay said. “The governor gets out of the building (in 2019) and then once he’s out of the building we go back to have a structural imbalance and the point at which we become concerned is that there will be no resources in future years to support early childhood programs.”
The governor also proposed merging health plans for all 286 school districts into one state-run plan, a change recommended by efficiency consultants that would save an estimated $120 million over two years. This would be mandatory for all school districts under the governor’s plan.
The idea has already prompted opposition from the Wichita school district, the largest district in the state.
Diane Gjerstad, the lobbyist for district, noted that districts already have the ability to participate in the state employee health plan and said that many do not because they’re able to purchase better benefit packages on their own. Wichita has used its more generous health benefits as a way to recruit teachers, an advantage it would lose under a “one-size fits all” plan.
“In Wichita we have really done a great job on putting together a unique plan, which covers our employees and has leveraged the competition,” Gjerstad said.
Brownback also wants to save $16 million over two years by requiring school districts to purchase goods through a joint procurement program.
The tax proposals, changes to school district benefits and the use of the tobacco settlement would go toward shoring up the state’s finances for next fiscal year, which begins in July. The governor’s office estimates that if lawmakers pass the governor’s proposals the state would have $216.5 million in its general fund by the end of June 2018.
However, Sullivan warned that if lawmakers refuse to pass the more controversial policies the state could be facing a shortfall of $869.5 million by that time.
“I believe that we have presented a reasonable proposal. Obviously, as I said there are several difficult pieces of this budget…the problem is if you take those things away what you’re left with are huge spending cuts or huge tax increases,” Sullivan said.
To fill the current fiscal year’s shortfall of more than $340 million, Brownback wants to liquidate the state’s long-term investment fund.
The state invests idle funds from state agencies every year. Brownback can already tap roughly $45 million from the fund, which represents the profit from investment, but will need the Legislature’s approval to take the remaining $317 million in the fund, which represents the principal.
Sullivan said liquidating the investment fund would be done “to get through this year and in order to protect us from major cuts.”
Brownback proposes paying back the fund over seven years.
Rep. Erin Davis, an Olathe Republican, said the governor’s budget would require a “substantial amount of legislative action,” to move forward. And it’s still difficult to see what moves are starts and non-starters with lawmakers.
“The mere fact that the number of items that the Legislature will have to take action on in order for this to actually balance at the end of the day is indicative of how much of the onus is laid at the feet of the Legislature,” Davis said. “We are within the last five months of the fiscal year and making a cut of $350 million is a substantial cut.”
The governor also wants to freeze the state’s contribution to KPERS, the state employees’ pension fund, at 2016 rates, which will allow it to keep $85.9 million. Under the governor’s plan it would take another 10 years to pay down the state’s unfunded pension liability.
“A lot of the challenges we face are because of many, many years of underfunding the system and trying to play catch-up on that,” Sullivan said.
If lawmakers agree to these proposals, the state would have roughly $99.6 million in its general fund at the end of June. Brownback asked lawmakers in his State of the State address to pass a bill making the current year’s budget adjustments before the end of January.
For the following two fiscal years, the governor hopes to save a combined $750,000 by merging the state’s securities commissioner’s office with the Kansas Insurance Department.
He also proposes to increase the privilege fee for managed care organizations from 3.31 percent to 5.77 percent and the hospital provider tax from 1.83 percent to 4.65 percent.
This will allow the state to draw down more federal Medicaid dollars, which the governor wants to use to increase reimbursement rates for medical providers after cutting rates in May and to increase reimbursements to rural hospitals.
The governor would also use the money for implementing his rural healthcare agenda, including dedicating $5 million toward establishing more medical residency training programs in rural Kansas.
One area where the governor is proposing new spending is higher education. His budget includes $3 million in fiscal year 2018 and another $6 million in fiscal year 2019 to go toward a scholarship program to train teachers who agree to work in rural areas.
He has also pledged $1 million a year, starting in 2018, to go toward funding 50 scholarships for any university that is able to offer a bachelor’s degree for $15,000 or less and another $800,000 to go toward the initial planning costs for building a dental school at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Dion Lefler of The Wichita Eagle contributed to this report.
Comments