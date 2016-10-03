Wichita firefighters took advantage of an abandoned building with the owner's permission in the 500 block of North Emporia to hone their firefighting skills Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Two-time gold medalist Paralympian sprinter Deja Young was honored along with Olympic bronze medalist boxer Nico Hernandez and Paralympians Nick Taylor and Liz Willis on Monday at Wichita State, where oak trees were dedicated to the athletes. The oak trees come from an oak at the 1936 Olympics, where Adolf Hitler tried to showcase his "master race." (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, spokeswoman for the Wichita Police Department, says one juvenile was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats against schools in connection with "creepy clown" accounts on social media. (Oct. 3, 2016)
Jerry Kill, a native of Cheney, spent 22 years coaching college football. Kill ended his career coaching with the University of Minnesota in 2015. Kill had an overall record of 152-99 in his 22 years. He is now an associate athletic director at Kansas State University. (Sean Boston/The Wichita Eagle)
Bob Davis, former voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks. Davis spent 48 years calling games across the globe, including eight Final Fours, six KU football bowl games, including the 2008 Orange Bowl and thousands of regular season games in both football and basketball. (Sean Boston/The Wichita Eagle)