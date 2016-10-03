Two-time gold medalist Paralympian sprinter Deja Young was honored along with Olympic bronze medalist boxer Nico Hernandez and Paralympians Nick Taylor and Liz Willis on Monday at Wichita State, where oak trees were dedicated to the athletes. The oak trees come from an oak at the 1936 Olympics, where Adolf Hitler tried to showcase his "master race." (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)