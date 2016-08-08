Find out how much Wichita school employees make

Wichita’s school district, USD 259, paid out more than $333 million to its nearly 10,000 employees for the 2015-16 school year, according to an Eagle analysis of the district’s salary information.

In analyzing job titles, the district spent the greatest amounts on employees who worked in core educational areas such as English, math, science and social studies, in addition to para-educators.

The data provided by the district included the base annual salary and the gross salary for every district employee. Some employees have more than one job within the district, but provided data shows their main job title and location, as well as the gross salary for all of their jobs, even if not all titles are listed.

For example, if an English teacher with an annual salary of $40,000 also works at an after-school program like Latchkey, their main job title will say English teacher. Their annual salary may be listed as $40,000, but their gross salary would say $58,000 because their work with Latchkey is added.

Search for individual employee salaries or salaries by location and job title here: