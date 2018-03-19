Dried blood, dead insects and moldy food found at Wichita restaurants

Dried blood, dead flies and a mold buildup were among many violations found by state health inspectors at Wichita restaurants during February service inspections.
For instance, there was a heavy accumulation of dried blood and raw meat found on a walk-in cooler's plastic curtains at La Tienda Del Ahorro, 3108 E. 31st St. A dead winged insect was found in liquor at Abuelos, 452 S. Ridge. Two bags of molded apples were found at Manna Wok Carry-Out, 4815 E. Harry.
Inspections can take place at any time, and follow-up inspections take place if violations aren’t corrected on site.
Inspections can also occur as a result of a complaint, and all establishments are inspected when they open as part of the licensing process.
Never miss a local story.
Here’s the database of non-compliant restaurant inspections in Sedgwick County for February 2018. They are current as of the date of publication. To see all of the inspections, simply hit the Search button.
The Eagle will continue to add non-compliant restaurants to its searchable database. Inspection results, which are public record, come from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for restaurant food safety inspections.
You can complain about a Kansas food establishment by sending an e-mail to kda.fsl@ks.gov or calling 785-564-6767.
To file a confidential food safety complaint involving illness, call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Response at 877-427-7317or e-mail EpiHotline@kdheks.gov.
Comments