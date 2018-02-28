Orange slime, black mold and a dead insect found at Wichita restaurants, hotels

Orange slime, black mold and a dead insect were among many violations found by state health inspectors at Wichita restaurants and hotels during January service inspections.
For instance, there was orange slime and soil found in the ice machine at Genesis Health Club, 505 W. Maple. At least one dead insect was found inside a bottle of Tuaca at Sabor Latin Bar and Grill, 309 N. Mead. Black mold was found at Regency Inn, 6125 W. Kellogg.
Inspections can take place at any time, and follow-up inspections take place if violations aren’t corrected on site.
Inspections can also occur as a result of a complaint, and all establishments are inspected when they open as part of the licensing process.
Never miss a local story.
Here’s the database of non-compliant restaurant inspections in Sedgwick County for January 2018. They are current as of the date of publication. To see all of the inspections, simply hit the Search button.
The Eagle will continue to add non-compliant restaurants to its searchable database. Inspection results, which are public record, come from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for restaurant food safety inspections.
You can complain about a Kansas food establishment by sending an e-mail to kda.fsl@ks.gov or calling 785-564-6767.
To file a confidential food safety complaint involving illness, call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Response at 877-427-7317 or e-mail EpiHotline@kdheks.gov.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments