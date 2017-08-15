Brand X Pictures Getty Images
Brand X Pictures Getty Images

Databases

Dozens of live roaches found by inspectors at Wichita restaurant

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

August 15, 2017 8:39 AM

About 100 live roaches were found by state health inspectors at a Wichita restaurant in July during a follow-up visit.

Restaurants are inspected when they open as part of the licensing process. Inspections can take place at any time, and follow-up inspections take place if violations aren’t corrected on site. Inspections can also occur as a result of a complaint.

Here’s the database of non-compliant restaurant inspections in Sedgwick County for July 2017. They are current as of the date of publication. To see all of the inspections, simply hit the Search button.

You can complain about a Kansas food establishment by sending an e-mail to kda.fsl@ks.gov or calling 785-564-6767.

To file a confidential food safety complaint involving illness, call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Response at 877-427-7317 or e-mail EpiHotline@kdheks.gov.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This donated car is going to change her life

    Teri West, a domestic violence survivor, received a "Recycled Ride," a 2012 Chevy Impala, on Thursday. "Recycled Rides" is a community service project of body shops and insurance companies. West is a client of Harbor House and was nominated by Catholic Charities of Wichita. Businesses that participated are Collision Specialists CARSTAR Auto Body and State Farm Insurance.

This donated car is going to change her life

This donated car is going to change her life 1:36

This donated car is going to change her life
Shocker Madness with Taylor Eldridge and Zach Bush 4:33

Shocker Madness with Taylor Eldridge and Zach Bush
2017-18 Shockers dazzle crowd at Shocker Madness 1:09

2017-18 Shockers dazzle crowd at Shocker Madness

View More Video