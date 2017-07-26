Mouse droppings on front counter among June restaurant violations

Mouse droppings found on a front counter at a Vietnamese restaurant in Wichita were among the food safety infractions found in Sedgwick County by state health inspectors in June.
Restaurants are inspected when they open as part of the licensing process. Inspections can take place at any time, and follow-up inspections take place if violations aren’t corrected on site. Inspections can also occur as a result of a complaint.
Here’s the database of non-compliant restaurant inspections in Sedgwick County for June 2017. They are current as of the date of publication. To see all of the inspections, simply hit the Search button.
You can complain about a Kansas food establishment by sending an e-mail to kda.fsl@ks.gov or calling 785-564-6767.
To file a confidential food safety complaint involving illness, call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Response at 877-427-7317 or e-mail EpiHotline@kdheks.gov.
