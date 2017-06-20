This handout photo provided by Pizza Hut, shows a hand-tossed pizza.
This handout photo provided by Pizza Hut, shows a hand-tossed pizza. Associated Press File photo

Ceiling leak on pizza cheese among May restaurant violations

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

June 20, 2017 12:31 PM

A ceiling leak dripping water on cheese, pepperoni and other food on a make table at a Wichita Pizza Hut was among the food safety infractions found in Sedgwick County by state health inspectors in May.

Restaurants are inspected when they open as part of the licensing process. Inspections can take place at any time, and follow-up inspections take place if violations aren’t corrected on site. Inspections can also occur as a result of a complaint.

Here’s the database of non-compliant restaurant inspections in Sedgwick County for May 2017. They are current as of the date of publication. To see of all the inspections, simply hit the Search button.

You can complain about a Kansas food establishment by sending an e-mail to kda.fsl@ks.gov or calling 785-564-6767.

To file a confidential food safety complaint involving illness, call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Response at 877-427-7317 or e-mail EpiHotline@kdheks.gov.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

