Ice from an ice machine. A substance resembling mold was found by state health officials during a recent restaurant inspection in Wichita.
Ice from an ice machine. A substance resembling mold was found by state health officials during a recent restaurant inspection in Wichita. Bryan Horwath The Wichita Eagle
Ice from an ice machine. A substance resembling mold was found by state health officials during a recent restaurant inspection in Wichita. Bryan Horwath The Wichita Eagle

Databases

‘Pink substance resembling mold’ in ice bin among April restaurant violations

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

May 18, 2017 7:06 AM

A pink substance that resembled mold in an ice bin at Gorditas Durango Mexican & American Grill in north Wichita was among the food safety infractions found by state health inspectors last month.

Restaurants are inspected when they open as part of the licensing process. Inspections can take place at any time, and follow-up inspections take place if violations aren’t corrected on site. Inspections can also occur as a result of a complaint.

Here’s the database of non-compliant restaurant inspections in Sedgwick County for April 2017. They are current as of the date of publication.

You can complain about a Kansas food establishment by sending an e-mail to kda.fsl@ks.gov or calling 785-564-6767.

To file a confidential food safety complaint involving illness, call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Response at 877-427-7317 or e-mail EpiHotline@kdheks.gov.

To learn more about Kansas food safety, read the Kansas Food Code.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman

    Tiffany, who asked not to use her last name, keeps searching for her friend Kendra Nystrom, who has been missing since May. According to Kendra's mother, Judith Nystrom, Tiffany has been very active knocking on doors, passing out flyers and putting pressure on hotels where Kendra has been reportedly sighted. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle)

Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman

Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman 2:30

Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman
Hot Cheetos are the star of two weird Wichita dishes 1:37

Hot Cheetos are the star of two weird Wichita dishes
11-year-old fulfills his dream of joining a basketball team 3:03

11-year-old fulfills his dream of joining a basketball team

View More Video