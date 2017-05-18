‘Pink substance resembling mold’ in ice bin among April restaurant violations

A pink substance that resembled mold in an ice bin at Gorditas Durango Mexican & American Grill in north Wichita was among the food safety infractions found by state health inspectors last month.
Restaurants are inspected when they open as part of the licensing process. Inspections can take place at any time, and follow-up inspections take place if violations aren’t corrected on site. Inspections can also occur as a result of a complaint.
Here’s the database of non-compliant restaurant inspections in Sedgwick County for April 2017. They are current as of the date of publication.
You can complain about a Kansas food establishment by sending an e-mail to kda.fsl@ks.gov or calling 785-564-6767.
To file a confidential food safety complaint involving illness, call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Response at 877-427-7317 or e-mail EpiHotline@kdheks.gov.
To learn more about Kansas food safety, read the Kansas Food Code.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments