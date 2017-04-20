Databases

April 20, 2017 6:55 AM

Cockroach on bar, old chili found in Wichita restaurant inspections

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Restaurants are inspected when they open as part of the licensing process. Inspections can take place at any time, and follow-up inspections take place if violations aren’t corrected on site. Inspections can also occur as a result of a complaint.

Here’s the database of noncompliant restaurant inspections in Sedgwick County for March 2017. They are current as of the date of publication.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

The Eagle will continue to add noncompliant restaurants to its searchable database each month. Inspection results, which are public record, come from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for restaurant food safety inspections.

You can complain about a Kansas food establishment by sending an e-mail to kda.fsl@ks.gov or calling 785-564-6767.

To file a confidential food safety complaint involving illness, call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Response at 877-427-7317 or e-mail EpiHotline@kdheks.gov.

To learn more about Kansas food safety, read the Kansas Food Code.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

