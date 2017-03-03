Slimy soda guns, cow feet in February restaurant inspections

Have you ever wondered about the food safety at local restaurants?
Restaurants are inspected when they open as part of the licensing process. Restaurants are considered noncompliant if violations exceed required standards or are not corrected on site, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Agriculture, which oversees inspections.
The frequency of inspections depends on the type of facility, but most restaurants are inspected once every 12 to 18 months or when there is a complaint.
The Eagle curates a searchable database of restaurants that are noncompliant with state health code inspections, and at the beginning of each month, the list will be updated with the restaurants that were noncompliant for the prior month.
The list of noncompliant restaurants is current as of the date of publication. Here is the database that includes noncompliant restaurants in Sedgwick County in February 2017:
To see all results, leave search fields blank and hit the Search button.
Inspection results are public record.
You can complain about a Kansas food establishment by sending an e-mail to kda.fsl@ks.gov or calling 785-564-6767.
To file a confidential food safety complaint involving illness, call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Response at 877-427-7317 or e-mail EpiHotline@kdheks.gov.
To learn more about Kansas food safety, read the Kansas Food Code.
Kelsey Ryan: 316-269-6752, @kelsey_ryan
