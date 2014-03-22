Search the database of Wichita homicides

This searchable database includes information about approximately 900 homicides reported in the Wichita area from 1989 through 2016.
To look up a specific case, enter the name of the victim. To generate a list of cases, select the year or weapon.
Online Database by Caspio
Click here to load this Caspio Online Database.
Don't see the search form? Click here.
Other databases
Find out how much Wichita, Sedgwick County employees made in 2015
Find out who has been booked into jail
Search Wichita traffic tickets issued in 2014
Comments