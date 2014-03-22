Databases

Search the database of Wichita homicides

By Amy Renee Leiker

This searchable database includes information about approximately 900 homicides reported in the Wichita area from 1989 through 2016.

To look up a specific case, enter the name of the victim. To generate a list of cases, select the year or weapon.

