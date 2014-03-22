Search the database of Wichita homicides

1:10 Snow brings work and play to Kansas City Pause

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:14 Kansas' weather records for 2016

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out

1:24 Paramount Marketplace attracts shoppers, vendors

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:29 Highlights of the Scorpion jet