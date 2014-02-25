Delve into 58 years of Kansas storm history

From dense fog to winter storms, take a look at 58 years' worth of Kansas storm history.
The information, which spans from 1950 to 2007, is from the National Weather Service.
Forecasters have been tracking tornadoes since 1950, and they began adding hail and thunderstorms to their severe storm database in 1955. Other extreme weather events, such as ice storms, heavy snowfalls and flooding, have tracked since 1993. Forecasters have included narratives of some of the most significant storm events since 1993.
Comments