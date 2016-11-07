Find out who has been issued a ticket by Wichita police

Wichita police issued fewer citations last year than the year before.
The Eagle annually obtains a full list of the citations from Wichita Municipal Court for the prior year and analyzes the data. The numbers can identify trends in traffic enforcement and problem spots, such as where drivers ignored red lights and stop signs most often.
Overall, data shows there were 85,000 citations in 2015, down from more than 93,600 in 2014.
You can search the database to see who received a ticket and more at Kansas.com/databases.
An Eagle analysis of the citations from 2015 shows:
▪ About one-third of tickets were given to people in their 20s. About 11 percent of citations went to teenagers, and about 21 percent went to people in their 30s. Those in their 40s received about 15 percent of the citations. The remaining 20 percent of citations went to people older than 50.
▪ Men received 41,690 tickets, while women were given 30,814. However, there were 13,246 tickets where sex was listed as “unknown.”
▪ Two-thirds of people cited were white, 15 percent were black, 2 percent were Asian or Pacific Islanders and 0.003 percent were Native American or Alaskan. The race of nearly 16 percent was unknown.
Ethnicity-wise, 18 percent of violations were given to Hispanics and 81 percent were given to non-Hispanics. The rest had no ethnicity listed.
▪ About 68 percent of people ultimately pleaded guilty or were found guilty of charges in court.
▪ The vast majority of 2015 citations (more than 27,000) were given for speeding.
▪ The next most-common crimes were adult seat belt violations (5,668), no proof of insurance (5,524), meter violations on a lot (5,223), no driver’s license (4,908) and adults not wearing a seat belt (3,831).
▪ Top locations for speeders: West 21st Street, West 13th Street, West Kellogg, North Webb Road and South Oliver.
▪ Highest recorded speed: A motorcyclist from Oklahoma drove 126 mph on West Kellogg.
▪ The make of cars with the most tickets were Chevrolet (14,760), Ford (14,008) and Honda (6,011). The most common models? Accord, F-150, Civic, Camry, Impala, Focus and Silverado.
▪ About 20 percent – or 17,115 – of all the cars that were ticketed were white, the most common color. Next came black (13,231) and silver/aluminum (12,116).
▪ School zones where people had the most speeding tickets: Minneha Elementary (700 N. Webb Road) and Wichita Collegiate (9115 E. 13th St. North).
▪ The most citations for meter violations on the street were at 100 E. William (the parking lot near the library and Century II), 100 E. Elm (near the Sedgwick County Courthouse) and 200 N. Market (near The Orpheum).
Kelsey Ryan: 316-269-6752, @kelsey_ryan
Comments