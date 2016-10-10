Databases

October 10, 2016 6:39 AM

Search for how much Kansas legislators received from lobbyists

By Kelsey Ryan

kryan@wichitaeagle.com

Lobbyists are required to report to the state how much they’ve spent on things like dinners, basketball games and gift certificates for state legislators.

Lobbyists spent a reported $412,208 on Kansas legislators through August of this year.

Search this database by business name or by your legislator’s name to see how much they received from lobbyists.

Here are the top five lobbyists in the state based on the amount they gave to legislators in 2016:

Kansas Bankers Association

$21,501.78

Kansas State Council of Firefighters

$10,869.17

Heartland Credit Union Association

$10,607.57

Kansas Wine & Spirits Wholesalers Assn.

$10,087.45

AT&T Inc. and Affiliates

$9,781.06

Data: State of Kansas

Kelsey Ryan: 316-269-6752, @kelsey_ryan

