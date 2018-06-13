Why two Rons may not make it right in GOP House primary

Ron M. Estes, it’s time to show yourself.
You’ve been a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Kansas’ 4th District for exactly two weeks. You have not had a news conference, a campaign rally, or conducted an interview.
You call your campaign the Real Ron Estes, but we have no proof. You’ve yet to show your face in person to the public. We haven’t heard your voice. We’ve had replies to reporter emails and a few critical email blasts of Rep. Ron Estes and the Objections Board ruling that the congressman could use “Rep.” to differentiate between the two in the Aug. 7 Republican primary. Nothing else.
You didn’t even attend the Objections Board meeting — or send a representative.
You’re threatening to make a mockery out of something important — who will represent south-central Kansas in Congress. Some people argue you’ve reached mockery stage by taking advantage of having the same name as a congressman.
After all, a check of federal election filings show you and your wife have combined to contribute at least $2,875 to Democratic campaigns and causes since 2009. You’ve been registered as a Republican all that time, but in Kansas that means little more than being able to vote in GOP primaries.
You asked for privacy a day into your candidacy as you planned strategy. Eleven days later, you said in an email you’re considering phone interviews.
“It is clear many of you want to blow my campaign off as a joke,” the new Estes emailed in a response to a request for an interview. “However that is simply not the case.”
This is no joke, Ron M. But it’s time for you to show us you’re taking this seriously.
Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff
