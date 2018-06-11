Saturday’s library brigade is one for the books

Saturday has all the makings of a one-of-a-kind morning in downtown Wichita.
OK, two of a kind. Or three of a kind in another 50 years.
The Wichita Public Library will tip its hat to history with a ceremonial book brigade that will move books and other materials from the now-closed Central Library to the new Advanced Learning Library seven-tenths of a mile away.
It’s a re-creation of the 1967 book brigade that moved books from the previous city library across Main Street to the then-new Central Library. High school and junior high students made up that much shorter brigade.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, library officials think they’ll need 500 volunteers — my over/under on number of Wichita flag shirts is 350 — to form the chain around Century II, across the Arkansas River and up McLean Boulevard. Most of the library’s 440,000 items are already in the new facility.
The brigade will last about 30 minutes, but the library is open for business afterward.
Library officials get much credit for kicking off the opening of the new library with a fun, participatory event that points to the pride we have in our library system. The Central Library served Wichita well for 51 years, and the brigade gets the Advanced Learning Library off to a positive start.
Sign up at wichitalibrary.org/brigade. And one suggestion.
Let’s move some unabridged dictionaries, huh? A book brigade and a workout at the same time! Or maybe copies of “War and Peace?” Old phone books?
