Take no pleasure in Emily Glass’ death

Emily Glass is dead, a suicide according to her boyfriend’s family, and none of that should make the community feel any better about the tragic death of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.
Glass took a private investigator to Lucas’ body two weeks ago, ending a 3 1/2-month search, so she knew circumstances of the death of her boyfriend’s son. We’ll have to wait for Wichita police and the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office to determine whether Glass was responsible or if someone else was involved.
Glass was released from jail, not charged with a crime relating to the death, on May 30. Letters and Opinion Line comments arrived in the past week looking to blame Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett for failing to charge Glass with Lucas’ murder. That would have been premature without an autopsy and complete investigation. He was right to order her release.
Now, the community should grieve with the families dealing with the deaths. It should also do everything in its power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff
