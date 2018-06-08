Emily Glass walks out of the Sedgwick County Jail on May 30, a couple of hours after District Attorney Marc Bennett announced that there are currently no charges being filed in the case of Lucas Hernandez.
Emily Glass walks out of the Sedgwick County Jail on May 30, a couple of hours after District Attorney Marc Bennett announced that there are currently no charges being filed in the case of Lucas Hernandez. Travis Heying File photo
Emily Glass walks out of the Sedgwick County Jail on May 30, a couple of hours after District Attorney Marc Bennett announced that there are currently no charges being filed in the case of Lucas Hernandez. Travis Heying File photo
Kirk Seminoff&#39;s Pivot Point

Kirk Seminoff's Pivot Point

Community engagement editor Kirk Seminoff blogs about news and issues in Wichita and Kansas.

Pivot Point

Take no pleasure in Emily Glass’ death

By Kirk Seminoff

kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com

June 08, 2018 04:24 PM

Emily Glass is dead, a suicide according to her boyfriend’s family, and none of that should make the community feel any better about the tragic death of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

Glass took a private investigator to Lucas’ body two weeks ago, ending a 3 1/2-month search, so she knew circumstances of the death of her boyfriend’s son. We’ll have to wait for Wichita police and the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office to determine whether Glass was responsible or if someone else was involved.

Glass was released from jail, not charged with a crime relating to the death, on May 30. Letters and Opinion Line comments arrived in the past week looking to blame Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett for failing to charge Glass with Lucas’ murder. That would have been premature without an autopsy and complete investigation. He was right to order her release.

Now, the community should grieve with the families dealing with the deaths. It should also do everything in its power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff

Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff

  Comments  