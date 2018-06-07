U.S. tariffs on Canada impact heart of Kansas economy

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House. When Trump visits this week there's speculation he could walk out of meetings with allies furious over his belligerent trade policies. Trudeau has said he finds it "insulting" that Trump considers Canadian imports a threat, saying that is not how allies who fought side-by-side in World War II, Korea and Afghanistan should treat one another. Evan Vucci AP