Kris Kobach shoots and scores alongside machine gun

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach got exactly what he wanted by riding in a jeep next to a replica machine gun Saturday at the Old Shawnee Days parade.
He reinforced his Second Amendment beliefs with his conservative base. His “Frankly, my dear” attitude with moderate Republicans, Democrats and everyone else came through loud and clear.
And we’re talking about him. So win, win, win.
Even when opponents make fun of Kobach’s decision-making, he turns it around as a condemnation of the Second Amendment.
Then he won again when the city of Shawnee issued a statement of “concern and frustration” over Kobach’s decision. How dare a public entity frown upon my right to be seen with a really big gun?
It took about 48 hours for Kobach, Kansas’ secretary of state, to try to capitalize off the appearance, sending an email to potential donors. “Within seconds of the parade being over, liberals started losing their minds over the Jeep,” he wrote. “I am the only candidate in this race who will never back down to the gun-control lobby.”
Maybe. But while playing to his base may pay off in the August primary, will it help in November should he face a Democratic candidate and independent candidate Greg Orman? It’s the kind of stunt that makes Kobach supporters love him more and makes detractors like him even less.
We’re looking forward to Kobach’s next community parade appearance. Maybe as Rambo? That will get us talking again.
