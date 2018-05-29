Chiefs coach Andy Reid getting political in Kansas

For $4,000 next Monday, you can sidle up to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and thank him for bringing the football franchise back to the top of the AFC West. Or you can ask if Kansas City will win a home playoff game in your lifetime.
Either question may instead bring Reid’s opinion about why Gov. Jeff Colyer deserves another four years at the top of Kansas government.
Last week’s announcement seemed odd. Reid is lending his support to Colyer in the Republican primary race by appearing at campaign events in Wichita and Mission Hills? My perception of NFL coaches is they’re so focused on their teams that they barely know an election is coming up, much less ready to give up time to help a candidate.
Some have called double standard on the NFL and Chiefs for letting Reid stump for a candidate, given that the league last week set new policy that requires players to stand for the national anthem before games or remain in the locker room.
That’s a reach, at best. The NFL’s anthem policy sets limits on what its employees can do while working — though let’s hope players who want to kneel to protest social inequality do it and fight fines from the team and league. No sports league in its right mind tries to tell an employee — coach or player — who it can and can’t support politically while away from work.
Not saying we’ll see Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a commercial for a gubernatorial candidate soon, but he’s free to do so.
