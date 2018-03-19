Pivot Point: Wichita State runs out of gas but path forward continues

Wichita State’s first-round loss to Marshall in the NCAA Tournament on Friday was the talk of college basketball, until the University of Maryland-Baltimore County took the spotlight eight hours later as the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 (Virginia).
The end of WSU’s season was a cold slap after a season full of achievements. First top-five ranking in four years, first games in a new conference, first win at a top-five opponent (Cincinnati) since the 1960s.
A 25-8 record — WSU’s ninth straight year of at least 25 victories — was dampered some by losses in three of the final four games, including the loss to 13-seed Marshall as a No. 4 seed. But if anything, the season proved that the Shockers will be a legitimate force in the American Athletic Conference for years to come.
Shaquille Morris, Conner Frankamp, Zach Brown, Rashard Kelly, Darral Willis and Rauno Nurger leave as the Shockers’ largest senior class and one of the most accomplished. Over four seasons, they won three Missouri Valley Conference titles, won five NCAA Tournament games and reached one Sweet 16.
Most, if not all, will play professional basketball and expand Wichita State’s list of Shockers in the pros. No matter the outcome Friday, they deserve the thanks and admiration of Shocker Country.
Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff
