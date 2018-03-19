Pivot Point: What can we learn from our little part of the NCAA universe?

Massive, multiple-day parties on Commerce Street probably aren’t going to be weekly affairs even after the success of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament regional at Intrust Bank Arena last week.
Still, they offer a glimpse of what we can be as a community during big events. We like a good party, we plan them well, and we’ll turn out for it (whether or not it involves a basketball).
Walking around the arena last week, and seeing what others shared on social media — visitors and Wichitans alike — the city was at its best in terms of hospitality, preparedness and going beyond the norm of what NCAA Tournament fans find in most host cities and venues.
So now, what else can we as Wichitans learn from hosting the tournament? Are there things we found out about ourselves and our city that we can put to use long before the tournament comes back to Wichita in March 2021?
Let me know what you think by email (kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com) or Twitter. We have reason for unabashed pride from hosting duties. What’s next?
Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff
