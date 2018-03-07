Pivot Point: Wichita’s fights with height — win some, lose some

This is about height. Some of us have it, some of us don’t, some of us don’t want it near us.
Two areas of Wichita are in a fight with height, making the argument it’s bad for the neighborhood.
In the Riverside area north of downtown, many residents have objected to plans for a 100-foot cell tower to be placed in a triangle area of land bounded by 13th Street, Bitting Street and the Little Arkansas River. Their argument is property values would decrease and the tower would be near historic sites such as North High School (which has its own communications tower).
Rob Snyder, who owns the parcel, wants to put the tower off both streets and nearer the river. T-Mobile would put antennas on the tower.
Never miss a local story.
The city’s District 6 Advisory Board voted 8-1 Monday to oppose the tower, but knows it could be moot. State law is usually favorable to allowing public and private entities to build communications towers.
Snyder’s proposal goes to the Planning Commission on Thursday.
Near Wichita State University, plans for an apartment complex near 21st and Oliver were sent back by the City Council when the proposal changed from a four- to six-story structure. Six had been a possibility, but neighbors complained such a complex would be double the height of nearby apartments and too large for the area.
The Council sent the proposal back to the Planning Commission, which is getting busy with high-rise structures.
Nearby residents have every right to complain about structures that cause a new viewing obstruction. There are usually varying degrees of success in getting projects stopped or altered.
Odds are a cell tower will someday rise above trees around the Little Arkansas, hopefully not too much of a convenience to Riverside residents. A shorter version of University Gardens apartment near WSU seems probable. Height advantages aren’t always useful.
Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff
Comments