Pivot Point: A centrist party for Kansas? Yes, please

You’re not far left. You’re not far right. So what fraction of Kansans are with you at same middle-of-the-road political table? A third? Half? More? Less?
The Party of the Center will try to find out. The national Serve America Movement is teaming with the Kansas Party of the Center to gather enough signatures (about 18,000) to register candidates for this fall’s elections.
Leaders of both groups announced their intentions Thursday in Topeka. The goal is to represent Kansans who don’t feel either major party represents them.
It’s a long shot, of course, but not because of a lack of prospective members. The 2016 election trended toward more moderate Republicans and Democrats, who turned around and made a difference in the 2017 legislative session.
But, Serve America Movement, you may want to adjust your acronym in Kansas. It may confuse or turn off some folks.
