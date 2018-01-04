Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach, right, listens to Vice President Mike Pense during the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity last July.
Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach, right, listens to Vice President Mike Pense during the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity last July. Andrew Harnik Associated Press
Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach, right, listens to Vice President Mike Pense during the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity last July. Andrew Harnik Associated Press
Kirk Seminoff&#39;s Pivot Point

Kirk Seminoff's Pivot Point

Community engagement editor Kirk Seminoff blogs about news and issues in Wichita and Kansas.

Pivot Point

Pivot Point: GOP challengers will knock Kobach for commission’s fall

By Kirk Seminoff

kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com

January 04, 2018 01:58 PM

It became obvious that President Donald Trump’s election integrity commission, created eight months ago, was having a tough time getting out of the mud. When vice chairman and Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach asked states for personal information on registered voters, many states (including Kansas) wouldn’t or couldn’t comply.

Wednesday’s dissolution of the commission — the Department of Homeland Security will now study the issues — was hailed as a victory for voter rights by some and a simple shift of resources by Kobach and the Trump Administration.

What’s next for Kobach is intensifying his run for the governor’s office. He’s the perceived frontrunner in a crowded field of Republican candidates likely to pounce upon the commission’s success at ticking off civil rights groups and secretaries of state.

“He’s running for governor and one of the highest-profile jobs he’s had in his career was just disbanded,” Washburn political scientist Bob Beatty told The Kansas City Star’s Bryan Lowry. “So that’s not very flattering.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kobach is also the defendant in a U.S. District Court suit saying he violated the Constitution in requiring proof of citizenship from Kansas voters. That case is scheduled to begin in March.

Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

    A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect.

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years
'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas
Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

View More Video