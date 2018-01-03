K-State coach Bill Snyder has a moment with an official last week during the Cactus Bowl.
K-State coach Bill Snyder has a moment with an official last week during the Cactus Bowl. Bo Rader File photo
K-State coach Bill Snyder has a moment with an official last week during the Cactus Bowl. Bo Rader File photo
Kirk Seminoff&#39;s Pivot Point

Kirk Seminoff's Pivot Point

Community engagement editor Kirk Seminoff blogs about news and issues in Wichita and Kansas.

Pivot Point

Pivot Point: Why to feel good about Bill Snyder staying put at Kansas State

By Kirk Seminoff

kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com

January 03, 2018 02:57 PM

Bill Snyder wants to coach a 27th football season at Kansas State. That’s good news for K-State fans and for Kansans, who for almost 30 years have been able to point to him as a Kansas treasure and continued source of pride.

Snyder, 78, has 210 victories in 26 seasons, building a consistently strong program out of one of college football’s worst beginning in 1988. As long as his health his good, he should have the say on when he no longer wants to coach.

Still, 2017 was a mixed bag. Ranked 20th and picked to finished third in the Big 12 at the beginning of the season, the Wildcats had disappointing losses to Vanderbilt and Texas before encouraging victories at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Last week’s Cactus Bowl domination of UCLA was a strong ending.

Speculation on Snyder’s successor can wait another few months. Be glad Snyder is returning. K-State is better off with him on the sideline than not.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge

    Former WSU great Cheese Johnson and former WSU coach Gene Smithson are in town for Thursday’s game against Houston. They join the Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge for a quick chat.

Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge

Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge 5:12

Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge
KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech 2:21

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech
Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North 1:34

Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North

View More Video