Pivot Point: Why to feel good about Bill Snyder staying put at Kansas State

Bill Snyder wants to coach a 27th football season at Kansas State. That’s good news for K-State fans and for Kansans, who for almost 30 years have been able to point to him as a Kansas treasure and continued source of pride.
Snyder, 78, has 210 victories in 26 seasons, building a consistently strong program out of one of college football’s worst beginning in 1988. As long as his health his good, he should have the say on when he no longer wants to coach.
Still, 2017 was a mixed bag. Ranked 20th and picked to finished third in the Big 12 at the beginning of the season, the Wildcats had disappointing losses to Vanderbilt and Texas before encouraging victories at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Last week’s Cactus Bowl domination of UCLA was a strong ending.
Speculation on Snyder’s successor can wait another few months. Be glad Snyder is returning. K-State is better off with him on the sideline than not.
Never miss a local story.
Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff
Comments