A Tyson poultry plant.
A Tyson poultry plant. Courtesy photo
A Tyson poultry plant. Courtesy photo
Kirk Seminoff&#39;s Pivot Point

Kirk Seminoff's Pivot Point

Community engagement editor Kirk Seminoff blogs about news and issues in Wichita and Kansas.

Pivot Point

Sedgwick County’s ‘no’ to Tyson becomes a big ‘yes’ to many residents

By Kirk Seminoff

kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 12:34 PM

There was most assuredly a deep and collective exhale by Clearwater residents on Thursday, after it was announced that Sedgwick County would not be in the running for a Tyson Foods poultry processing plant.

Exhales came from other parts of the county, too, particularly anywhere a Tyson plant was rumored to be located.

Then there were deep breathes of fresh, cold, non-chicken-smelling Kansas air.

It looks like the county’s involvement as one of three finalists for the plant that Tonganoxie vetoed is over. It was 58 days of yard signs, Facebook groups, hash tags, letters to the editor — we’re going to miss those, but plenty of other topics exist! — and enough research about poultry processing to make you bypass the fresh chicken section of the grocery store for a few weeks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And 58 days of the county and Greater Wichita Partnership listening to its residents. They saw the strong and dedicated opposition from residents, especially those who worried about the plant being located near their homes.

The announcement from Greater Wichita Partnership pointed to a lack of support for incentives needed to lure the plant to the country. But let’s be real, it wasn’t the incentives. It was the worry about water pollution, an odor, and the social impact of raising and slaughtering millions of chickens annually. Residents concerned about any or all of those factors came together in an impressive display of protest.

It can’t be easy for Sedgwick County and Wichita’s private economic development group to shoo away a $300 million investment and 1,600 jobs. But enough county residents took a passionate and vocal stand. Not here, not now.

Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much does low literacy cost?

    Reading measures show declines in the reading ability of Wichita’s children. These declines can cost the children and tax payers billions. (Video by Candi Bolden/ The Wichita Eagle)

How much does low literacy cost?

How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?
First responders are fighting for your blood 1:40

First responders are fighting for your blood
Watch: This rare skunk does hand stands 0:17

Watch: This rare skunk does hand stands

View More Video