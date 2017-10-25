Julian Randle is welcome to the Newman Jets basketball team by teammates last week.
Julian Randle is welcome to the Newman Jets basketball team by teammates last week. Fernando Salazar File photo
Julian Randle is welcome to the Newman Jets basketball team by teammates last week. Fernando Salazar File photo
Kirk Seminoff&#39;s Pivot Point

Kirk Seminoff's Pivot Point

Community engagement editor Kirk Seminoff blogs about news and issues in Wichita and Kansas.

Pivot Point

Newman basketball adds a key player to its team

By Kirk Seminoff

kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com

October 25, 2017 11:24 AM

Julian Randle won’t be in the scorebook for the Newman University men’s basketball team this season, but there won’t be a more important Jet.

Julian is a 11-year-old student at Allison Middle School who has juvenile dermatomyositis, an auto-immune disease that attacks healthy muscles and connective tissue. He jumped straight past high school basketball last week by signing a letter of intent with Newman, where he’ll be part of the team at practices, meetings and games.

“Give water bottles, give them high fives when they come out of the game, tell them good job, just be there for them,” Julian said.

Julian and Newman were matched through Team Impact, a Massachusetts-based non-profit that links seriously ill children with college athletic programs. Julian comes from a basketball family and has already fit in with the Jets.

Congratulations to Julian for joining a college team and cheers to first-year Newman coach R.J. Allen and the Jets, who will play this season with the support of an encouraging teammate.

Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

    KU coach Bill Self spoke Tuesday about his basketball team at Big 12 Media Day in the Sprint Center.

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 2:17

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks
A risky Halloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Halloween for your eyes?
Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

View More Video