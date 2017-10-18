Thanks, Trooper Ben, for making Twitter tolerable

Ben Gardner’s Twitter popularity couldn’t be confined to north-central Kansas, or even the entire state. But worldwide?
Gardner, whose @TrooperBenKHP Twitter account has more than 30,000 followers tracking the humor and kindness of Kansas’ favorite Highway Patrol officer, is one of three finalists for Best International Account with the Police Twitter Awards, a United Kingdom-based competition.
Whether it’s a photo standing with Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder or a GIF of Barney, the lovable drunk from “The Simpsons,” Gardner keeps his Twitter feed light and positive — and occasionally critical when it comes to driving safety and drinking before driving.
Gardner’s competition for the award? @OfficerMorton, a police officer in North Carolina with a penchant for Krispy Kreme doughnuts (and only 6,500 followers), and @LivePdFans, a 40,000-follow account related to the A&E television show “Live PD.”
It’s easy to like Gardner’s chances when winners are announced Nov. 24. He continues to rock Kansas charm and hospitality one follow at a time.
