The proposed Wichita flag Kansas license plate
Now that’s a good-looking Kansas license plate

By Kirk Seminoff

October 12, 2017 1:44 PM

Kansas license plate designs have usually been — how to put it nicely — on the dull side.

The state seal!

The statehouse!

Three wheat stalks!

Great news came for Wichitans — and maybe others around the state — on Thursday. A specialty plate with the Wichita flag design could be on cars someday.

It will take the legislature approving a bill by Sen. Oletha Faust-Goodeau, D-Wichita, before interested drivers pay a $50 royalty fee that will go to the Wichita Parks Foundation. (Assuming the minimum 500 people will commit to buying a plate; it costs nothing to commit.)

The Wichita flag plate could be more popular than we think. Folks around Kansas may think our flag is so cool, they want the plate without any connection to Wichita. And if the bill should be halted in the statehouse? Jealousy of our flag could be the only reason.

Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff

