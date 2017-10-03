Alicia Thompson became Wichita schools superintendent in July
Pivot Point: Find time to attend a listening session with Wichita superintendent

By Kirk Seminoff

October 03, 2017 1:20 PM

Wichita schools superintendent Alicia Thompson wants to hear from you. If you’re a parent of a district student or interested in how the district its working, your chance to be heard is coming up.

Thompson has begun listening sessions that she outlined when she took over the job in July.

Monday’s first session and the next three are sessions with district staff members. They are open to the public, but only staff members may participate. Sessions with parents and the community begin Oct. 24.

Thompson will cover four questions in all sessions: What the district is doing well, what presents the greatest challenges, what needs to be in place to move the district forward, and the best way of communicating to promote an open and transparent culture.

The listening sessions are part of Thompson’s ambitious early schedule of communication with students, parents, staff and community leaders. These are parents’ best chances to offer opinions about the district to the superintendent.

Staff listening sessions (open to public, but only staff may participate)

Tuesday, 5 p.m., Curtis Middle School cafeteria

Thursday, 5 p.m., Marshall Middle School library

Oct. 10, 4 p.m., Truesdell Middle School library

Community sessions, 6-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24, Wilbur Middle School

Oct. 26, Brooks Middle School

Nov. 2, Chester Lewis Academy

Nov. 14, Pleasant Valley Middle School

Nov. 16, Coleman Middle School

Nov. 28, Mead Middle School

Nov. 30, Hamilton Middle School

Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff

