Pivot Point: Find time to attend a listening session with Wichita superintendent

Wichita schools superintendent Alicia Thompson wants to hear from you. If you’re a parent of a district student or interested in how the district its working, your chance to be heard is coming up.
Thompson has begun listening sessions that she outlined when she took over the job in July.
Monday’s first session and the next three are sessions with district staff members. They are open to the public, but only staff members may participate. Sessions with parents and the community begin Oct. 24.
Thompson will cover four questions in all sessions: What the district is doing well, what presents the greatest challenges, what needs to be in place to move the district forward, and the best way of communicating to promote an open and transparent culture.
The listening sessions are part of Thompson’s ambitious early schedule of communication with students, parents, staff and community leaders. These are parents’ best chances to offer opinions about the district to the superintendent.
Staff listening sessions (open to public, but only staff may participate)
Tuesday, 5 p.m., Curtis Middle School cafeteria
Thursday, 5 p.m., Marshall Middle School library
Oct. 10, 4 p.m., Truesdell Middle School library
Community sessions, 6-7:30 p.m.
Oct. 24, Wilbur Middle School
Oct. 26, Brooks Middle School
Nov. 2, Chester Lewis Academy
Nov. 14, Pleasant Valley Middle School
Nov. 16, Coleman Middle School
Nov. 28, Mead Middle School
Nov. 30, Hamilton Middle School
