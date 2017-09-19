A museum that will feature a slice of Wichita

Pizza Hut’s largest delivery happened at Wichita State University on Monday and will become more of a testament to two Shocker entrepreneurs.
The building that housed the first Pizza Hut in 1958 was moved across campus to the Innovation Campus, near the Marcus Welcome Center and in a spot where new students will have an opportunity to visit what will become a Pizza Hut museum.
Brothers Dan and Frank Carney opened the restaurant at Kellogg and Bluff. The 500 square-foot structure was moved to the WSU campus in 1986.
Though the Carneys sold Pizza Hut to PepsiCo in 1977, the concept that spawned red roofs around the world remains a proud piece of Wichita, not only in trivia but in entrepreneurial spirit. A new spot on campus with a new purpose will be a lasting tribute to Wichita’s slice of the pizza world.
