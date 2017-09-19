Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle
Kirk Seminoff&#39;s Pivot Point

Community engagement editor Kirk Seminoff blogs about news and issues in Wichita and Kansas.

A museum that will feature a slice of Wichita

By Kirk Seminoff

September 19, 2017 10:49 AM

Pizza Hut’s largest delivery happened at Wichita State University on Monday and will become more of a testament to two Shocker entrepreneurs.

  Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus

    The original Pizza Hut building was moved from one end of Wichita State University to the Innovation Campus where it will become a museum. Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney was there with his family to watch.

The original Pizza Hut building was moved from one end of Wichita State University to the Innovation Campus where it will become a museum. Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney was there with his family to watch.

The building that housed the first Pizza Hut in 1958 was moved across campus to the Innovation Campus, near the Marcus Welcome Center and in a spot where new students will have an opportunity to visit what will become a Pizza Hut museum.

Brothers Dan and Frank Carney opened the restaurant at Kellogg and Bluff. The 500 square-foot structure was moved to the WSU campus in 1986.

Though the Carneys sold Pizza Hut to PepsiCo in 1977, the concept that spawned red roofs around the world remains a proud piece of Wichita, not only in trivia but in entrepreneurial spirit. A new spot on campus with a new purpose will be a lasting tribute to Wichita’s slice of the pizza world.

