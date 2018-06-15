Opinion Line (June 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
One benefit of moving the Midwest Beerfest away from Century II is to avoid the exorbitant ticketing “convenience fees” charged by WichitaTIX, which is required for all events held at Century II as managed by the city of Wichita.
The longstanding need for more adequate police numbers at $3.2 million has caught the notice of our council just after they blew $3 million to remodel Naftzger Park.
Kris Kobach’s smile in his TV ads look forced and insincere.
If the city and police continue to allow driving and parking on the grass in Riverside Park, it will soon look like every redneck’s front yard.
Some people can’t stand Davis Merritt because they just can’t deal with the truth.
Two celebrities die from suicide and it stops everyone. Twenty-two veterans take their lives every day and they get nothing. Support our vets.
In 2015, it cost $31,997 to incarcerate a federal prisoner. In 2015, it cost $8,645 to educate a Kansas student. Even if we doubled the money spent on students, education would be a bargain.
Flogging a dead horse accomplishes nothing.
Be careful when talking politics. Our family has a personal example. Ever since we made our more liberal views known after the 2016 election, longtime friends who lean to the right have been noticeably quiet.
You don’t have to love everyone, but stop the hating.
If personal actions can be determined to be insignificant in the misfortune you’ve experienced, all that remains is bad luck.
When nutcases like Robert DiNiro degrade President Trump on national television, it only helps the president and shows how unhinged the left is.
I was born in 1951 while the Korean Conflict was raging. President Trump may finally be putting an end to it now, and at the same time, Robert DeNiro exposes himself as a sad, sick human being on national television.
The postal carrier must have lost my thank-you notes from the recent graduates. Funny, the carrier was able to deliver the graduation announcements with no problem.
Macaroni ’n’ Cheese with a shot of hot sauce and bacon fixes everything.

