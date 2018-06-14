Opinion Line (June 14)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
In Wichita, street repair means filling a hole until it becomes a bump and then coming back next year to do it again.
Maximus, the KanCare contractor that failed to meet the Medicaid deadline after years of complaints, disproves the idea that the private sector always does better than government.
I thought Riverfest was supposed to be a family event. Why not lower the prices of everything, starting with the buttons, to make that happen? An average-size family can’t afford to go.
The electric company sent me a letter that started with “Dear Valued Customer.” With their constant rate hikes, I feel less like a “valued customer” and more like a “valuable customer.”
Letting Russia back into the G7 would be ridiculous. This is the country that compromised our election and threw the election to our current president. Russia is all about world domination. Keep them out of every country’s business.
To the writer you claimed the president would pardon himself. President Trump didn’t say he would, he said he could by why should he? He hadn’t done anything to pardon himself for.
Living in rural Kansas, the Eagle is hard to get. The Monday and Tuesday editions are thin, to be polite. But I make sure I get them every week just so I can read Leonard Pitts and Davis Merritt. Thanks.
I walked around all day at Riverfest without a button and didn’t see one volunteer try to stop me.
A big thank you to Charles Krauthammer for not only sharing his wisdom but also his life. He has endured many obstacles but lived life to the fullest. God bless you and your family.
There wouldn’t be so many “Now Hiring” signs posted if these employers would pay a decent wage. Minimum wage sucks.
How can the president’s base support him as he acts like a Russian ally and alienates the United States from our traditional allies?
I didn’t realize how much the middle working class is suffering under Republicans while enjoying tax cuts and the lowest unemployment in years.
I am almost looking forward to the political commercials soon to be flooding the airwaves if they will give us a break from the endless repetitive ads for the local ambulance chasers.
