Opinion Line (June 13)

I’m sorry about the death of Lucas Hernandez. But the local news coverage is too much. One third of the news was about him. There are other things in Wichita that are being ignored.
It still turns my stomach to hear three men are being held responsible for the murder of Andy Finch but the cop that shot him and the department he works for is not.
It is the people in Topeka that run Department for Children and Families at fault for the children’s deaths. All should be fired and ashamed of themselves.
A great man once said, “If you think education is expensive, wait until you see how much ignorance costs.” Are you listening, Kansas Legislature?
The news about the increase in suicides should be especially troubling because so many mass shootings are by someone who is planning to take his own life at the end.
People like Bill Maher hoping for a recession, because they don’t like the president, perhaps need to move to a country without one.
It’s meth that is causing these people to harm and kill others and themselves. A loving parent turns into a monster with no feeling except to get their next hit.
Roseanne Barr’s firing had nothing to do with having a foul mouth, it was because she publicly made a racist comment. Individuals dependent on sponsors and audiences are likely to be fired for racist comments.
Today in America, a dog has far more rights than an unborn human life.
The media bias against President Trump was glaringly obvious by New York Times reporters in their Sunday piece in the Eagle concerning the G7 summit. Such slanted reporting only makes me want to support him even more.
Every time people get drivers licenses or mail from the government, they should get a card that says “See Something, Say Something” and a list of phone numbers to call.
To Royals GM Dayton Moore and the direction you’re taking our Boys in Blue: I hope I’m still alive when they compete in the 2045 World Series.
If this trade dispute with Canada interrupts the flow of Dare Maple Leaf creme cookies, I’m going to be really upset.
