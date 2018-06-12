Opinion Line (June 12)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I am new to town. Every time I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Wichita, I think: Do we live in the same city?
What does it say about education that our most rational columnists, Davis Merritt and Leonard Pitts, are regularly denigrated in the Opinion Line? Apparently they see the name and the knee jerks.
Sedgwick County does not need a new venue to operate from. They inflict enough damaging consequences on the citizenry from where they’re at.
The patch and repair jobs being done on city streets only makes them worse and looks terrible. We are not allowed to vote on millions spent on a new, unnecessary library, which just leaves less money for basic projects.
It’s amazing that Opinion Line contributors can’t see that it isn’t about who won the election, it’s about the fact that the Russians meddled in our elections. Can’t they see how dangerous that is going forward?
Being kind doesn’t cost you anything. Lack of kindness costs everyone.
Who cares what the Europeans or Canada think of trade tariffs? We’ve been giving them a free ride for years. It’s about time it stopped. They depend on us. We don’t depend on them.
Let me explain again. Black players were protesting after hours, but no one paid attention until they did it before games. Being millionaires does not protect them from police beatings or worse. They have your attention. Let’s find solutions.
Are the mouths that are spewing their hate that Secretary of State Kobach “is a professional politician” the same ones spewing their hate about President Trump “is not a politician”?
You know I assumed we’d end up in a war with Trump as president, but I didn’t figure it’d be with Canada.
God and Abner Doubleday invented baseball to be played outdoors, in the sunshine, and on dirt infields.
Ted Nugent called (and still does call) Hillary Clinton the exact same word that Samantha Bee used. Trump invited Ted to the Oval Office. This is corrosive hypocrisy.
Two kidneys and one bladder. The older you get the unfairness of that becomes more apparent.
