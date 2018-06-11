Opinion Line (June 11)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It seems that the city of Wichita is having difficulty finding funding for the police and fire departments, but they seem to have plenty of money to drive empty buses around west Wichita and through New Market Square.
I would sell the gay couple a cake on religious grounds. They, like all of us, are created in God’s image and its not my job to judge.
Cut the number of facilities in half by combining Fire Department and County EMS buildings and services. Under the direction of the fire chief, the effort will save a tremendous amount of money and provide better service.
It wasn’t marijuana that caused the abuse and murder of the little children in Wichita. It was the meth use. That drug is dangerous, there is no good use for it, and people using it commit horrible crimes.
I returned from one of the poorest states and did not drive on bad roads such as we do in the Wichita area. I wonder why, with our taxation levels, we continue to have to drive on deplorable roads.
Are we to the point where we need to put red or blue stickers on the entrances to businesses? That way we know which way they lean politically and we know where we’re welcome to shop.
Got some news for you, Davis Merritt. We “base supporters Trump so thoroughly conned” are extremely happy with our votes. Trump, unlike most elected officials, is actually following through on campaign promises. Your liberal meltdowns are a predictable response.
Please stop arguing against new gun-control laws by saying “laws don’t stop shootings.” Laws on paper don’t stop assault, burglary or even people running red lights, but with logic like that we shouldn’t have any laws.
As usual, Kris Kobach has it completely wrong. I’m a gun owner and I don’t hate guns, law enforcement or the military. I just don’t need to mount a machine gun on my jeep to try to tout my masculinity.
Kansans, how is the Trump administration working for you? He signed tax legislation that hurts farmers, started trade wars that hurt farmers, and spiked the Iran deal that leads to higher gas prices, which hurts farmers.
The Miss America competition might as well move to AM radio.
