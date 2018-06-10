Opinion Line (June 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It’s clear Ron M. Estes entered the race so Ron G. Estes would lose by confusion. So even though I would not be caught dead voting for Ron G. Estes, the rules are clear. It’s obvious the middle initial is not enough.
Any U.S. citizen has the right to file and run for public office. So if your name is Jerry Q. Moran, or Ron M. Estes, you have every right to run for any office for which you are qualified.
Rep. Estes and Kansas Secretary of State Kobach must believe that registered Republicans in the primary election are not intelligent enough to distinguish between Ron M. and Ron G. Shows how much they think of their constituents and Kansas law.
I might be off base here, but I’m going to put Davis Merritt down as an unlikely Trump voter in the next presidential election.
California is shortly going to mandate that new homes be equipped for solar power, while Westar wants to up charge its solar-using customers. How backward does that make Kansas look?
To penalize those who install solar is just plain evil. Look, we lower the need for new polluting plants. To hold the public hostage is wrong.
I’m sure the founding fathers are up in heaven right now, slapping their foreheads.
Amazing as it seems, every time the Philidelphia Eagles play this coming season, I’ll be busy and unable to watch. Advertisers take note.
The fact that President Trump withdrew his invitation from the Super Bowl champs proves it has nothing to do about the national anthem. It’s all about Trump’s ego.
Everyone in the United States should shout out loud against Scott Pruitt in the EPA for the money he spends and the illegal things he does. Is our tax dollars being spent for the good of our country?
If the Cavs and Warriors aren’t going to the White House, neither am I. That’ll show that mean President Trump. He can take the best economy in 50 years and the lowest black unemployment rate in forever, and shove it.
I went to the bookstore and looked all through the Fiction section, but I could not find a single copy of Bill Clinton’s book. I guess they were sold out.
The difference is Roseanne degraded and demeaned a race, while Samantha Bee insulted one feckless president’s daughter who pays Chinese to make her clothes.
Are there any down-to-earth people left in the world?
