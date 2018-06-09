Opinion Line (June 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Let’s save a little money and put the Sedgwick County EMS within the Fire Department. Most major cities have realized the efficiency and reduced costs. A luxury we can’t continue to afford.
Who’s responsible for the “fixed” roads? The City Council being cheap so they have money to hand out, their pet projects, their real estate development, the well-known company that “fixes” most of them — or the city approving the work?
Kudos to Sharon Iorio for her Sunday article, “Why Kansas teachers didn’t strike.”
Davis Merritt is a left-wing nut job. I have no respect for any newspaper that prints his words.
Complaining about Westar rate hikes? Complain again when President Trump forces Westar to buy expensive coal.
You know, the more the media gives Kris Kobach the “Trump Treatment” by their overwhelming antagonist reporting against him, the more I’m inclined to vote for him.
Don’t think the FBI has serious problems? Then you didn’t see the video of an agent engaged in an inappropriate activity while armed. It’s just a hint of what’s happening within that organization.
All people and all businesses should be guaranteed the right to refuse/decline services to whomever they choose, for whatever reason they choose. It may or may not hurt their own bottom line.
I see where the Miss America pageant is doing away with the swimsuit competition. Why stop there? The judges should be blindfolded so women can’t be judged on their looks.
$10 buttons, $9 hamburgers and $5 for an ear of corn. Riverfest costs about as much as a Royals game.
If President Obama had been under FBI investigation for colluding with Russia, called the news fake, and said he would pardon himself, the guys in the white hoods would have been burning their tiki torches.
If I protested at work (for any cause) and my boss told me to stop, but I continued, I would be fired. I believe that is how most jobs do things. Why should football players be any different?
If arrogance was ever judged to be a crime, Kirk Seminoff would be a lifer.
