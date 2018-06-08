Opinion Line (June 8)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It’s not that I am against modernization and improvements of our streets and roads, but in this town the lunatics are running the asylum.
Project Wichita? Really? It is such a broken record.
Some dimwit thinks there should be “a single entry point with metal detectors at every school — period.” That’ll work great with more than 50 million kids entering 93,000 public schools every day. So much for making the 8 o’clock bell.
I can’t visualize that Jeb Bush, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders or Ted Cruz could have accomplished as much good as Donald Trump has.
President Trump’s recent tariffs have forced him to change his red ball cap to now say “Make America 1929 Again.”
Thank goodness. I’ve sent in numerous emails on a subject you printed today — the people in the stands, on the field, and concession stands that aren’t still or stopped during the anthem.
Flying the American flag gives Americans that want to do the right things hope and comfort and a sense of unity and belonging to a nation that stands above all others, even though it seems we are in such turmoil.
The Democrats have gone too far left for me. However, every time the Republicans gain power, the middle working class starts to suffer.
Before holding public hearings on any utility rate increases, it should be mandatory that the salaries and perks of all CEO and executives of that company be published and reported by news outlets.
Turning left off 21st, I was almost hit by a black car with no lights at 9:45 p.m. Most of those idiots doing stuff like that either don’t read this paper, or can’t read at all.
Neil Young is the greatest musician ever.
The P in EPA stands for protection, not pollute.
NFL players are spoiled babies who have staff squirt Gatorade in their mouths, sit in front of misting cooling fans when it’s warm, and sit on heated benches when it’s cold. That’s not “tough.”
After Samantha Bee’s comment regarding Ivanka Trump, I looked the word “feckless” up in the dictionary. It simply said “2018 Kansas City Royals.”
