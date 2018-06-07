Opinion Line (June 7)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
They are making a big deal about a politician with a gun mounted to a truck, but there were people actually firing real guns with blanks during the Riverfest parade at the same time as explosions, sirens, and people everywhere.
Putting “Rep.” Ron Estes on the ballot is a way of skewing the election as a favored candidate and takes the responsibility away from voters to be fully informed. I intend to vote for the other one now.
I’m glad to know that Ron Estes will have the “Rep.” before his name on the ballot. I wouldn’t want to vote for him by mistake.
USD 259 has been dumping new materials for years. Did you just wake up and found out? They don’t need more money.
Regarding Emily Glass, what is the DA afraid of? Afraid of getting sued? None of these charges are false. If she didn’t do it, she knows who did.
Looks like Hillary Clinton’s prediction that President Trump’s tax cut plan would lose 3.5 million jobs was about 5.5 million off in the wrong direction.
Regarding school finance, in their heart of hearts, Sam Brownback, Susan Wagle and their lord and master, Charles Koch, don’t think that Kansas school children deserve one thin dime.
Wow. Unemployment in the black community is the lowest it has ever been. Ever. President Trump did that.
The next time public schools come whining for more money to feed their bloated bureaucracy, remember the books in the trash story.
If Emily Glass is a live-in girlfriend of Jonathan Hernandez, why is she also referred to as “stepmother?”
I was excited to see a cyclist using the bicycle lane last night. Until I realized he was going the wrong way on a one-way street. They just can’t seem to follow the laws.
To the writer who complained about “Democratic minority trying to prevent President Trump from putting judges on the court who will respect the Constitution?” Because Trump appoints judges who put conservative ideas above the Constitution.
This 62-year-old needs help. Where can I get an offensive driver’s license? One that makes me the highest-priority driver, lets me break every traffic law, and makes me feel like I’m invisible to cops.
