Opinion Line (June 6)

Thanks to the City Council for their efforts to fix roads in such a way we city slickers can experience what it’s like to drive on a country road that’s maintained by a township or county without much money.
Great. Another Spring, another year of citizens of Wichita being held hostage by road closings for the Riverbust.
My family is having a great time at Riverfest. There are so many things to do for a $10 button, and people watching might be the best thing.
Walmart to offer employees a college education for $1 a day? What’s the catch?
Let’s see if Samantha Bee’s show is immediately and permanently yanked and she’s never seen or heard from again, or if once again we’re shown when it comes to hate-filled leftists there is a double standard.
President Trump supports Roseanne Barr even though in the past she grabbed her crotch while performing the national anthem. Perhaps that could be an acceptable way to protest without kneeling.
They describe gallery alley as barely big enough to get a single car through, but I have driven a semi through that alley many times. All these improvements I see happening are making it harder and harder to make deliveries.
In most states the interstate rest stops, even the old ones, say “you’re welcome in our state”. The outhouses on I-35 south of Ottawa say “you’re welcome in Missouri and Oklahoma.”
I figure the biggest difference between Kathy Griffin and Roseanne Barr is that sometimes Roseanne is funny.
If Joan Rivers, Joy Behar, Andrew Dice Clay, Richard Pryor and George Carlin were starting out now, they’d be gone in a heartbeat.
Cal Thomas is fooling himself if he thinks the NFL’s stand on anthem protests is for the good of society and that next it will address sexual misconduct. The decision was based on money and fear of the president.
Do we really need to legalize pot and have another burden on society? Isn’t alcohol bad enough?
Roseanne was so offensive, ABC asked her to join “The View.”
Andy Reid should stay out of politics and figure out a way to win a playoff game.
Comments