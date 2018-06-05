Opinion Line (June 5)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
For Kris Kobach to ride in a parade in a jeep mounted with a fake machine gun is extremely offensive to victims of school shootings, just nuts, and yet another reason why we should never let this psycho become governor.
You know Leonard Pitts must be striking a nerve with the truth when so many whine and complain about him on Opinion Line. Keep up the good work, Mr. Pitts.
I look forward to Leonard Pitts’ and Davis Merritt’s columns for only one reason: to see which one can outcrazy the other one for the week.
We all saw the Mali man scale a building in Paris to save a child. He was given citizenship. Here Trump would have said he is an immigrant and is a rapist and murderer and we need to deport him.
USD 259 should buy Towne West and make it at a minimum a middle school and high school instead of building very expensive new buildings.
Have you noticed? A tragic proliferation of child deaths from abuse, and in every case, the perpetrators, singular or plural have used marijuana. And some want to make it legal. Stupidity is contagious.
Frankly, I am not interested in what Roseanne has to say or any Hollywood type, conservative or liberal.
When you blame a poor person for not getting a better job, you accept that while their job is necessary, whoever does it should be poor.
Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy and Judge Napolitano debunk the Spygate theory on Fox News. Trump won the election, move on.
My retired neighbors and I are glad we won’t have to buy anything at Starbucks. We can hang out all morning and use their Wifi. If they call the cops to throw us out for loitering, we will sue. We need money.
Kris Kobach’s statements about denying the less than 1 percent of students who are undocumented immigrants in-state tuition, and that it could help stem the overall rising cost of tuition for all students, is another example of over-promising but under-delivering.
Reboot “Roseanne” as a middle-class family in real-life struggles and how they work it out. Dan has single kids at his home raising kids.
I should be in Maine learning to build boats.
