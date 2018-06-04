Opinion Line (June 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Kudos to ABC for putting decency above their bottom line by canceling the “Roseanne” show. Barr will make out just fine as Fox News will be after her as a commentator on their network.
Another little child is beaten until they are dead. If these horrible parents are doing pot and drugs, please families take these little ones from them. Let’s put a stop to this baby killing, abortion included.
Can anyone tell me why there are three armed guards and metal detectors at the Social Security office to protect less than a dozen employees, while thousands of children are left to defend themselves in our public schools?
Why is the judicial system wasting time trying to prosecute Harvey Weinstein? In this country today I thought he had already been tried and found guilty simply by accusation.
I thought human intelligence can’t possibly regress any further when I see people mowing in flip flops and bare feet — until I saw someone not only mowing in the rain but while it was also hailing.
When did Davis Merritt become a comedy writer?
Davis Merritt’s job is to present his opinion on current issues for citizens to ponder and reflect upon. He is a journalist of integrity. The Eagle is a better paper for publishing his op-ed pieces.
If you’ve got something “real” on Hillary … state your facts. Otherwise, keep your slimy opinions to yourself.
It’s tough to watch the relief my wife shows when she realizes she has survived one more year of teaching without being the victim of a school shooting.
When I was a kid, never once did I hear of a student shooting anybody on school property. But we were taught respect, had God, parents were not just about sports and there were rules.
The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
Predictable results are easy, just set the bar low enough. I say set the bar high and tolerate a little failure. It’s innovation’s friend.
War has got to be one of the stupidest things humans do. Yet we glorify it.
Texting is the scourge of literature.
