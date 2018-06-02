Opinion Line (June 2)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Westar has no right to raise rates. Thirty rate increases in 10 years. Next thing they will do is have rolling blackouts and a stupid reason. Stand up, Kansans, no more rate hikes.
I suppose if we keep driving faster and faster here in Wichita, we will eventually be flying and terrible streets will no longer be an issue.
Should Libertarians, who want the abolition of public schools, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, be allowed to build a private school on the WSU campus? See pages 56-58 of the book “Dark Money,” by Jane Mayer.
Why is the Democratic minority trying to prevent President Trump from putting judges on the court who will respect the Constitution? Because they’d much rather have judges willing to legislate liberal causes from the bench.
It’s stomach turning to watch the county “discussions” about adding building space and seeing guidance and manipulation from the majority of people discussing it toward an obvious, predetermined decision.
Let’s take a moment to honor the sacrifice of our brave schoolchildren, who lay down their lives to protect our right to bear arms.
It takes courage to do what Colin Kaepernick has done. I wish the fans at the stadium had the same.
The idea of a guy protesting inequality while he is making $10 million a year is something I just can’t get my head around.
An article in the May 25 Eagle states the frequency of school shootings is actually down from the 1990s. To hear the left-leaning doomsday crowd talk, it’s a constant barrage of carnage.
Since when did the airlines become flying dog pounds? If you can’t leave your pet for a few days, you have a real problem and should stay home. Let the rest of us enjoy our vacation. Flying is bad enough already.
If I am ever a suspect in a criminal activity, I will hire investigators to investigate the details of my crime. If the president can request this, why can't I? We are equal under the law.
Being an advocate for animals is easy. Being an advocate for other human beings is much more difficult.
Put local art on city buses.
