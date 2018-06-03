Opinion Line (June 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
So who is up for a half-cent sales tax to fund the tearing down of the old airport?
Where have all the panhandlers gone? A success story.
Hats off to Americus Sunflower 4-H Group, which puts a flower on every gravestone at the cemetery. Many date back to the mid 1800s. Add all the flags and it looked wonderful.
Wichita needs a mayor who is more interested in repairing the streets correctly and less interested in being a real-estate developer.
Kirk Seminoff would do well to read Cal Thomas’ column and he just might learn something about free speech. NFL players are hired to exhibit their athletic skills, not air their social complaints. They can do that after hours.
Davis Merritt is a beacon of light and reason in this state of narrow-minded, shallow-thinking and provincial bumpkins.
Any NFL player who doesn’t come out for the anthem could just explain that he had temporary bone spurs, a common affliction of young millionaires.
What’s wrong with County Commissioner David Dennis even uttering the excuse he doesn’t like considering purchasing a building because it’s all glass? Has he not seen the county-promoted arena or the city’s latest library?
Bad politicians are elected by good people who don’t vote.
Thanks to the gentlemen from Junction City who paid for our four ladies’ luncheon at Cheddars. It was delightfully unexpected. We promise to pay it forward many times over. Kansas is a great place to live.
Loved the “Roseanne” show, but there is nothing funny about racism. Glad ABC pulled the plug, and Roseanne Barr is being held accountable.
Leonard Pitts got it backwards. Angry, bitter racists like him are the people hard to reason with. He can twist words and speak half truths all day, but we all know where his head is.
The freelance workforce is growing at a phenomenal rate.
Nothing says freedom like standing for your nation’s flag under threat of fines or firing.
It certainly makes twisted sense to replace reruns of “Roseanne” with reruns of “Full House” starring Bob Saget, who in real life has one of the filthiest mouths on the planet.
Never loan jumper cables to anyone, ever.
Roseanne tweeted 100 times the moment after being fired. I only send one opinion a day Monday through Friday.
