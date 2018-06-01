Opinion Line (June 1)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The recent Westar/KCP&L merger creates a giant monopoly. The Kansas Corporation Commission “voted 3-0 in favor without discussion.” I hope their proposed $53.6 million rate hike doesn’t sail through so easily, but I’m not betting on it.
School security is a no-brainer. Single entry points with metal detectors — period.
Would it be reasonable for the owner of a gun used by a teen school shooter to be prosecuted for the offense?
I just don’t understand parents that hate their children so much they want to kill them. If you don’t want them, give them to someone that would love to have them.
Only 2,000 fans will sit in 90-plus Wichita heat to watch professional baseball. A new team and stadium will alter this dynamic for only a couple years before attendance returns to the norm.
The bag of food that was stolen during the post office food drive? Look at it this way, maybe the person who took it was hungry, so it served the need it was intended for.
I saw four or five cars blatantly run a red light at Kellogg and West Street. I sure hope everyone got to whereever they were going on time.
There seem to be issues where, according to surveys, the public favors one way but their representatives vote the other way. When this happens the issue should be put on the ballot to let voters decide.
Here are the new rules for NFL fans since the anthem is so important. No talking, no cellphones, no hats, the concessions pause, and no restroom usage.
In the past, only vultures circled a dead body. They have been replaced by reporters with mics, cameras and helicopters.
The Kansas Lottery and the Kansas Star Casino are consumer ripoffs. Games of chance equate to no chance of winning unless you live in northeast Kansas. If these were privately held entities, they would be put out of business.
It’s painful to admit this, but if we want anything done in Congress, we have to return earmarks.
Simple path to happiness: Turn off the cable news channels. All of them have an objective, and it’s creating an unhealthy world of “us versus them.”
