Opinion Line (May 31)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Dear Bonnie Raitt, sorry you were unable to perform. Instead of keeping the money we already paid to see you (on our James Taylor tickets), how about your donate that money to our public school music programs?
A young father and husband is dead and a good young police officer is going through hell because of the actions of an uncaring, evil scumbag. Tyler Barriss deserves a greater punishment than life in prison.
I am heartbroken at the closing of so many city pools. Some of my favorite childhood memories involve a gorgeous public pool in a small town in Iowa. I am grateful Iowans appreciated the value of public pools.
I can’t stand drunk people. At least (most) people smoking pot don’t get in your face and argue, or get in physical confrontations.
Of course a shooting range went out of business. All we need are schoolyards for shooting.
This melting pot we call America won’t be fully blended until we stop asking what race you are on personal information forms.
I have no idea where the extra tag office fees disappear to, but do know where they’re not going: to things like cleaning the Brittany Center office’s windows that are so filthy they look like they’re painted with milk paint.
Trump’s head of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, said she was unaware Russian interference in the last presidential election favored her boss. Doesn’t she read intelligence reports? Ignorance may be bliss for some, but can be dangerous for others.
An informant is someone who advises of wrongdoing. A spy is sent to find wrongdoing.
The NFL made a mistake by ruling players must stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room. They’ll stand but put their fists in the air. Don’t play the anthem at all.
The NFL is a year late on its kneeling ruling. What the NFL is doing now is solely for financial reasons, not for patriotic reasons.
What’s all the fuss with President Trump calling MS-13 animals? We’re all animals.
In Wichita, 70 is the new 60, and I'm not talking about age.
To really get a good picture of things, you have to look through the window from both sides.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments